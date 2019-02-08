DENVER — A homeless kitten with severe injuries who was rescued off the streets of Denver is now in much better health and looking for a new home.

A few weeks ago, Metro Denver CAT, along with Denver Animal Protection, captured Melvin in a trap. He was rushed to Denver Animal Shelter for immediate medical attention.

The vet team had to remove one of his eyes because it had ruptured, as well as treat two puncture wounds and a facial abscess, according to the shelter.

Denver Animal Shelter

He is healing up great and is available for adoption at Denver Animal Shelter.

Metro Denver CAT has been rescuing homeless kittens since Jan. 30, 2016 and recently rescued its 1000th kitten, according to the City of Denver. The organization also offers a free Trap-Neuter-Return service for feral cats.

