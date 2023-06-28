2 feral horses rescued from Lake Powell beach after becoming stranded due to rising water levels

The horses will be available for adoption after the filly is weaned, the National Park Service said.

LAKE POWELL, Ariz. — A mare and her foal that were stranded for almost two weeks on a Lake Powell beach because of rising lake elevations have been rescued, the National Park Service said Friday.

Staff at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area had been monitoring and feeding the two feral horses since June 7, after the horses became trapped on the beach in Navajo Canyon and had no way to escape on their own.

They weren't in danger of being inundated by the rising lake levels, and horses are great swimmers, but the mare stayed on the beach until she was too weak to make the one-quarter mile swim with the newborn, the park service said.

A horse trailer was loaded onto a park service boat. A team sedated the mare, and both horses were safely loaded into the trailer and transported to the Kanab Veterinary Hospital.

The National Park Service said it doesn't normally interfere with wildlife or feral animals, but the beach was a popular camping and recreation spot, so there was a safety concern to the public.

“Mom and baby are now eating, resting and safe at Best Friends,” said Jen Reid, manager of Horse Haven at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. “We were thrilled to be part of this incredible rescue and look forward to helping these horses find a great home when they’re ready.”

After the filly is weaned, both horses will be available for adoption. Anyone who's interested in adopting them can email horses@bestfriends.org.