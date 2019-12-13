CRAIG, Colo. - A government land agency has announced plans to remove about 25 wild horses from private land in northwestern Colorado using a bait and trap technique.

Craig Daily News reported Thursday that removing wild horses from private land is part of the Bureau of Land Management's responsibilities under the 1971 Wild Free Roaming Horses and Burro Act.

Agency officials say specialists are expected to select locations to use hay and water to attract the horses to specific areas until captured.

Officials say the horses would be relocated to an agency facility in Rock Springs and made available for adoption or sale.

