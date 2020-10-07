CPW looking for bear that injured woman just south of downtown Manitou Springs

The bear is also believed to have chased one of the victim's coworkers moments later just south of downtown Manitou Springs.

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers are searching for a bear that attacked a woman just south of Manitou Springs Thursday night and chased another person a few minutes later in the same block.

“This victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured in this attack and we are urgently trying to find this bear,” said Cody Wigner, assistant area wildlife Manager for the Colorado Springs region, in a news release. “We need the public’s help in catching this bear. Any bear that is this aggressive toward people is an imminent threat to public health and safety and needs to be removed.”

>> The video above is about bear encounters in Colorado last year.

The victim told CPW officers she was walking home from work at around 11:40 p.m. when the bear charged at her. When the victim ran away, she said the bear knocked her down from behind, scratching her back and ripping her shirt.

CPW said a short time later, one of the victim’s coworkers came walking down the same street and was chased by the same bear. She was able to avoid the animal by hiding behind a parked vehicle.

Manitou Springs Police alerted CPW to the attack on Friday morning. The victim did not seek medical attention.

The bear involved in the attack is described as a large adult who had two cubs with her.

People in Manitou Springs are asked to stay vigilant and carry bear spray with them. Pets should be on tight leashes until the bear is captured, CPW said.