AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia kayaker out on the water got an unwelcome surprise Monday after a monster gator started chasing - and wouldn't give up.

According to NBC affiliate WAGT in Augusta, Richmond County Sheriff's deputies got the call to respond to a pond off Gordon Highway. The gator was reportedly not afraid of humans, so it was deemed a nuisance.

The deputies were trying to wrangle the massive 300-pound gator when Robbie Amerson was driving by and noticed the group. When the deputies explained what was going on, Amerson told them that his friend, Trey Durant, had a tag to kill alligators from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and that he could help.

After two hours of pulling, the group was able to capture the gator and take it to officials to be processed. That's when they learned the gator was 10 feet, 6 inches long and weighed 360 pounds.

