Measure to legalize pit bulls in Denver all but certain to make November ballot

The bill to refer the issue to the Nov. 3 ballot was heard by the full Denver City Council on Monday evening and approved in a 12-1 vote.

DENVER — Owning pit bulls in Denver has been outlawed for 31 years, but come November, Denver voters could have the opportunity to repeal that ban.

The bill to refer the issue to the Nov. 3 ballot was heard by the full Denver City Council on Monday evening and approved in a 12-1 vote with Councilwoman At Large Debbie Ortega opposed. The measure will be up for a final vote Aug. 17.

“This is a topic that has been around the city for a very, very long time,” Ortega said. “This is one I will not support moving forward to the voters.”

>> Video above: Denver's pit bull ban remains after council fails to override mayor's veto

Councilman Chris Herndon, who represents parts of northeast Denver, fought and failed earlier this year to repeal the 1989 ordinance after Mayor Michael Hancock vetoed the bill. The council was unable to gather the supermajority needed to sidestep his authority.

In Hancock’s veto letter, he said he could not “in good conscience” support the legislation because it “would pose an increased risk to public safety,” a concern that was at the time and still is echoed by Ortega.

>> Continue reading on Colorado Politics