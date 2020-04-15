"Anybody else have a dog that really wants to be part of every experience?"

ST. LOUIS — Working from home is the new normal for a lot of people these days, and some of us at 5 On Your Side have had to adapt to the new setting too.

Doing work at home has its challenges, and for Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell, the challenge came Tuesday night…

He was trying to record a tease for the late news and his dog Maple was not having it.

Connell would start a sentence then … bark! He would try to record again and at the very end of his sentence … bark!

He posted the video on Facebook and said, “Little Miss Maple apparently thought the squirrel in the backyard was worthy of my attention” and went on to add “She's just a little spunky for sure!”

Several people commented on his post telling him that he made them laugh and some shared their own stories about working from home.

"Thank you for this video! I can totally relate to your maple and our Son's Dog. Lol! I needed a laugh!" one person commented.

"You made me smile and I totally understand working from home as I was a virtual employee for 3 years and life happens especially when you are on a conference call or video chat," said another person.

Last month we shared a video of Today in St. Louis’ Monica Adams trying to record a segment in her home and her dogs wouldn’t stop interrupting her either.

The furry interns at 5 On Your Side seem to be slacking on the job... but it gives us a good laugh!