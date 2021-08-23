Trapped moose calf rescued while mother watches nearby

The calf was trapped in the foundation of a house that burned in last year’s East Troublesome Fire.

GRAND LAKE, Colo. — A moose calf trapped in the basement foundation of a house that burned in last year’s East Troublesome Fire has been rescued and reunited with its mother.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it responded to a call Thursday in Grand Lake of a moose calf that had fallen into a 4-foot-deep foundation.

Concerned neighbors had tried to rescue the calf themselves by creating a ramp with boards that might have allowed the calf to climb out, but it was unable to get enough traction to make the steep climb, according to CPW.

> Above video: Baby moose at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.



CPW Officer Serena Rocksund responded to the calls for help and found the calf with its agitated cow nearby.



"The calf’s mother would come up to the foundation, walk over to the calf and touch muzzles and walk away about 40 yards," Rocksund said. "The residents saw the calf and mother were stressed and needed help so they called CPW."



After both the cow moose and calf were tranquilized, they were placed inside a wildlife transport trailer to be relocated to more suitable habitat. CPW said the moose calf and cow were released near Craig later that afternoon.

"It’s a good reminder that folks need to fence off foundations and cover their window wells because animals can get trapped and die," said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington.

"We’ve had some increased reports of human-moose conflicts near Grand Lake since the East Troublesome Fire burn and we didn’t want to take the risk that this moose might get trapped again if we released it near the burn area."

CPW has been working to grow the moose population in suitable habitat near Meeker and Craig.

"So this relocation actually was a win-win for these moose and the CPW project," Huntington said.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.