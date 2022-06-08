Agencies responding to moose incident near Nederland

Several agencies including Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Parks and Wildlife were responding to what they called an active incident.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Several agencies were responding to what they called an active incident involving a moose near Nederland on Wednesday morning.

Details weren't yet available on what the incident entailed. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers were en route to the scene after dealing with another moose in Thornton on Wednesday morning, a CPW spokesman said.

Other agencies that were responding were the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and the Nederland Police Department.

Moose encounters with people are common, but moose can injure people and pets that get too close. CPW offers the following suggestions on how to be safe around moose:

Never approach a moose too closely. Watch and photograph from a safe distance.

Move slowly and not directly at them.

Back off if they show signs of aggression, such as the hair on their neck standing up, licking their snout, cocking their head and rolling their eyes and ears back.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

