Moose falls through window well into Breckenridge basement

The animal became trapped after falling through a window well that was covered with snow.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had to tranquilize a moose and then cut off its antlers to free it from a Breckenridge basement after it fell through a snow-covered window well and became trapped.

CPW officers responded to a call about the trapped moose in a home off Ski Hill Road around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

>The Breckenridge homeowner, Noreen, shared this video of first responders carrying out the moose that had been trapped in her basement.

They learned that the moose had been grazing near the home before it fell through the window well and into the home’s basement. The responding officers opened doors to create exits for the moose, but could not get the moose to leave because it would have had to go up the basement staircase to reach any of the exits.



CPW officers tranquilized the moose and cut off its antlers so that it could fit up the home’s stairs and reduce further damage to the home. Moose antlers typically fall off this time of year and the moose will grow new antlers this spring, CPW said.

Breckenridge Police, Blue River Police, and the Red, White & Blue Fire and EMS helped CPW wildlife officers carry the moose upstairs and outside where it was safely released back into quality moose habitat.

“It was a great team effort, and other than a small cut on its leg, the moose appeared to be healthy,” said CPW District Wildlife Manager Jake Kay.



“It’s important that window wells allow people in a home to escape in the event of an emergency, but at times they can be hazards to wildlife,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jeromy Huntington. “Removing vegetation that may attract wildlife around the vicinity of window wells and covering below ground window wells with approved grates that allow people to escape will reduce the likelihood of wildlife becoming trapped, or in this case, having an unwelcome visitor in the home.”

