We asked for safety advice from expert who captured 300 mountain lions. Here's what he said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife researcher Mat Alldredge's cougar study shows population thriving in populated metro area west of Denver.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Few, if any, wildlife researchers have captured and handled more mountain lions than Mat Alldredge.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife mountain lion expert based in Fort Collins has captured more than 300 mountain lions in his career.

Just over 100 of those cases contributed to the most extensive and intensive studies ever done on the secretive predators. From 2006 to 2015, Alldredge conducted a study in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder counties, roughly from Conifer just south of Interstate 70 to Lyons. He used GPS collars placed on 52 adult males and 50 adult females to help understand the predators' movements, behavior and interactions with humans.

