BAILEY, Colo. — An eight-year-old boy remained in the hospital overnight after he was bitten on the head by a mountain lion as he ran to a friend's house, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday morning.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday while the boy was playing with his brother, CPW spokesperson Jason Clay said.

The two boys were playing on a trampoline in their yard when the eight-year-old boy heard one of his friends calling from a neighboring house and ran to go visit the friend, a release from CPW says.

While he was running, the mountain lion attacked and bit the boy on the head, according to CPW.

“The kid was running and it probably triggered the lion's natural response to a prey animal running,” said Area Wildlife Manager Mark Lamb. “We all hope that the child will be alright and you just hate to see this occur."



The boy's brother ran inside his home and told his father that something did not sound right.

The father rushed outside and found the mountain lion on top of his son. The mountain lion let go of the child as the father approached and took off running, according to CPW.

A 911 call was made and the boy was taken to the hospital.

Wildlife officers were at the residence throughout the night after responding to the attack. If the animal is found it will be put down. According to CPW policy, any wild animal involved in an attack on people that results in an injury must be put down.

A trap was set and a team of three dogs were brought in to try to locate the mountain lion. The dog team searched the area for roughly two hours, but were unable to pick up a scent trail to track the animal.

Officers had also set up traps for the lion.

Wildlife officers will be making every effort to locate the mountain lion responsible for the attack to ensure public safety.

CPW said that could include bringing in a new pack of dogs, depending on what is observed Thursday morning when daylight comes.

Due to the attack, Bailey residents have been asked to keep their pets indoors. Clay also noted that the area in and around Bailey is a natural habitat for mountain lions.

This is the third mountain lion attack reported this year in Colorado. The last time three attacks occurred within the same year was in 1998, according to CPW.

A hunter was attacked by a mountain lion while scouting locations to track elk near Kremmling earlier this month.

That mountain lion, which CPW spokesperson Mike Porras described as “very aggressive,” was shot and killed by wildlife officers the next morning.

RELATED: Hunter fights off mountain lion with blunt pocket knife

Porras said the hunter encountered the mountain lion at around 8:45 p.m. on Aug 10. When he noticed it was following him, Porras said the hunter faced the animal and started walking backward, keeping his eyes on the lion.

In February, a trail runner was taken to a hospital after he said he was attacked and had to kill a mountain lion at Horsetooth Mountain Park west of Fort Collins.

Travis Kauffman left for what he believed would be just another trail run in the foothills west of Fort Collins at noon on Feb. 4. He ran through the windy trails of Lory State Park, and up the challenging Towers Road. He was planning on summiting Horsetooth Rock, but as he was headed up the West Ridge Trail, he heard a twig snap.

RELATED: Man who killed mountain lion in self-defense stepped on the cat's neck while it had his wrist in its mouth

That’s when he found himself in a fight for his life with a 40-pound mountain lion. The animal scratched and clawed at him, leaving him with a gash on his face and puncture wounds that resulted in 20 stitches. He has a bandage on his arm from when the mountain lion latched onto his wrist. He ultimately was able to beat the animal with a rock, and stepped on its neck until it was unconscious.

Kauffman said he then ran three miles to another trailhead. Another trail runner who had been headed in the opposite direction ran that last mile with him, and they met a couple who helped make sure he got to the hospital.

Despite these recent attacks, lion attacks on people are rare, with fewer than a dozen fatalities in North America in more than 100 years, according to CPW's website.

Since 1990, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on humans in Colorado with three of those resulting in a fatality (1991, 1997 and 1999)

Most of the attacks were by young lions, perhaps forced out to hunt on their own and not yet living in established areas. Young lions may key in on easy prey, like pets and small children, the website says.

This story draws on previous reporting from Allison Sylte

