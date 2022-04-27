Mountain lion attacks dog on Nederland trail

Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed her dog, Tali, by the throat. The dog survived.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — A woman in Boulder County said a mountain lion attacked her dog while they were out running on a trail. Sarah Jane Romano said the animal grabbed the 2-year-old pit bull, Tali, by the throat, and the dog survived.

"She is super ferocious with strangers, anybody that comes to the door," Romano said.

She described Tali as a protector, but last week in Nederland, Romano was the one saving her pit bull.

"The lion just leaped on her and immediately flipped her over and this is where all these boo-boos came from," she said. "Has her all wrapped up in his arms and was clawing at her."

The lion fractured Tali's skull and left several puncture wounds. Romano said she threw a rock at the animal and got close enough to kick it.

"It decided to let her go and walk away," she said. "I have never seen anything like this before. Everybody runs their dogs there off-leash, but from now on she will be on a leash."

Neighbors and community members have donated thousands of dollars on GoFundMe to help her pay for vet bills.

Tali stays a little closer to Romano now. Thankfully, both of them are going to be OK. Now Romano is sharing her story to help others stay safe on trails.

"This is a call for the residents of the mountains and the visitors of the mountains to be much more aware," she said.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has said mountain lion attacks against people are rare. In March, a lion clawed a man in Montezuma County. CPW said it was the first time a lion attacked a human in Colorado since 2020.

