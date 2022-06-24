Mountain lion caught on camera in downtown Denver

A 9NEWS viewer spotted the lion in his driveway Thursday night.

DENVER — Downtown Denver residents may catch a glimpse of a four-legged creature that found its way into the Mile High City.

9NEWS viewer Scott Harris caught a mountain lion on a security camera Thursday night at his Lower Highland home.

It didn't seem to be up to any trouble, but it was certainly a surprise to Harris.

"I've seen a lot of crazy things living in Denver, but I did not expect something like this," he wrote in an email.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), wildlife activity like this is not unusual but people often don't see it because it usually happens at night.

A spokesperson for CPW said mountain lions are known to come into town along the South Platte River and will leave as quickly as they came.

CPW said there was one other sighting -- a Denver Police officer also spotted the big cat in the parking lot of the REI store near Harris' home around 1 a.m. Friday.

Wildlife officers consider a mountain lion's behavior when deciding whether to try to capture it, such as whether it's attacking animals.

As for this particular lion, CPW said they'll see if they get any more reports.

Anyone who sees the animal is asked to call CPW at 303-291-7227 during regular business hours, or Colorado State Patrol dispatch at 303-239-4501 if they have a wildlife emergency after hours or on the weekend.

