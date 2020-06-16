3 mountain lions killed after preying on llamas in Carbondale

They were killed after three llamas were killed on a ranch in the Missouri Heights area over period of several days earlier this month.

CARBONDALE, Colo. — Three mountain lions were killed earlier this month after they preyed on and killed three llamas in Missouri Heights in Carbondale.

The llamas were killed on a ranch in Missouri Heights over the course of June 9-10, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials.

The landowner contacted CPW after the lions killed one llama on June 9. CPW officials set a trap for the lions on June 10, but the lions did not go into the trap, and two more llamas were killed that night.

An agent for the landowner, who had been called to help protect the livestock, observed five lions on the second night.

“The agent for the landowner that was up there that night, in accordance with protection of livestock, ended up shooting and killing three of them,” said Matt Yamashita, a District Wildlife Manager for CPW. “The following day CPW went up and seized those carcasses.”