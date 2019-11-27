COLORADO, USA — Dogs running, jumping and playing in Colorado's Thanksgiving week snowstorm filled our social media feeds and inbox at 9NEWS, but so did some unexpected photos from our hooved friends -- pigs!

Paxton

It started with Paxton, an almost 3-year-old pig-child of the woman who wrote this:

Paxton, almost 3, of Denver, checks out the snow on Nov. 26, 2019.

Dacia Johnson/KUSA

Mags

And then we met Mags! Her mom, Shanell McGarvey, kindly said Paxton "would make the best boyfriend for Mags."

We agree!

Mags enjoys a snack in the snow.

Courtesy Shanell McGarvey

Porkchop

Porkchop, however, opted out of the snow.

His mom, Amy Cook, said, "we are in Loveland and Porkchop was like, 'NO WAY! Am I going out there!!'"

Porkchop opts out of the snow and stays inside where it's warm.

Courtesy Amy Cook

Abe

And then there's Abe, who also decided to stay in and get cozy in a blanket.

Abe's mom, Heather Malin, said "no pottying for me today" about Abe hanging on the couch.

Abe the pig snuggles on the couch -- avoiding Colorado's big snowstorm.

Courtesy Heather Malin

Hamlet Loin

Little Hamlet, as cute as he is, was not happy to be out in the snow. His mom, also Malin, said she got yelled at (which is pretty normal, pigs are very vocal!).

Hamlet Loin enjoying (sort of) the snow!

Courtesy Heather Malin

Honorable mentions

While they're not quite pigs, these two deserve a spot in the snow -- er, spotlight.

Sarah Erickson said, "my bunnies were a bit skeptical of the snow I brought it in for them!"

A bunny checks out a pile of snow its family brought inside!

Courtesy Sarah Erickson

And finally, meet Farnsworth. He lives in Elbert and his mom, Brooke Benham Wright, said he took on the blizzard like a champ with his horse friend!

Farnsworth lives in Elbert!

Courtesy Brooke Benham Wright

Submit your photos

You can upload your photos and videos to YourTake or email yourtake@9news.com. If you have our mobile app, you can upload media directly through the YourTake page on your phone or tablet.

Our official weather hashtag is #9WX, which you can follow and use on social media to share your weather updates with 9NEWS. Your public #9WX updates, pictures and video posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Vine are aggregated and featured live during newscasts. You can also post directly to our Facebook page, Tweet us or tag us on Instagram.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS