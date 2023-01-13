Genetics for sale during National Western Stock Show's 'Embryos on Snow'

Cattle breeding is big business. Friday night, buyers were looking to purchase “potential.”

DENVER — There's been a lot of buying and selling over at the National Western Stock Show this week.



Friday night, people were shopping for potential.

Genetics were the focus of the annual “Embryos on Snow” auction, as buyers were searching for the right ingredients – live animals, semen, embryos, even clones – to breed what they hope will become award-winning cattle.

“But this represents the cream of the crop, and the upper echelon of genetics of what’s out there in the show cattle industry and the breeding cattle world,” said Jared Shipman, of Innovation Ag Marketing, who managed the sale.

Shipman said some of the sales reach deep into six figures. Breeding is serious business.

“This is the best of the best,” said auctioneer Steve Bonham. “A lot of these are proven matings that people have generated a lot of dollars with, or won a lot of shows with. But this is the elite of the elite. You have to be really good and have special genetics to even be in this sale tonight.”

The event also offered more scholarship opportunities. The La Prix Contest and Scholarship program awarded $20,000 in five scholarships for youth entrepreneurs just before the auction began.

