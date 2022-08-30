9 wild mustangs rescued from 'emergency' situation in Custer County

Authorities seized the "suffering" mustangs from a livestock owner and transported them for emergency treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities seized nine wild mustangs that were severely neglected from a livestock owner last week in Custer County, according to the Sheriff's Office and the Denver Dumb Friends League.

A Custer County deputy responded to a welfare complaint regarding the mustangs near County Road 358. The deputy and a field investigator with the Colorado Humane Society provided information and photos to an equine veterinarian, who determined the mustangs were suffering and that it was an emergency situation.

The deputy requested an emergency search warrant and the authority to collect evidence and seize livestock in need of emergency care, the Custer County Sheriff's Office said.

A judge signed the warrant, and on Saturday morning, the deputy, livestock investigators and a veterinarian went to the property to seize all nine mustangs.

The mustangs were taken to an equine veterinary hospital for emergency treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Denver Dumb Friends League said it was caring for the horses, which were severely neglected, at its Harmony Equine Center in Douglas County.

"The horses were transferred to our Harmony Equine Center and received immediate, compassionate care for emergent injuries," Denver Dumb Friends League said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office said it expects a veterinarian will complete the medical report on the mustangs in the coming days.

