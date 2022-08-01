Bear relocated out of Niwot after getting into beehives, trash

There were 11 reports this month of the female bear in the Boulder County town.

NIWOT, Colo. — Wildlife officers captured a black bear on Saturday in Niwot that had been getting into trash, birdfeeders and other food sources in the town repeatedly over the past month.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) got a call about the bear — a 2 1/2-year-old sow — getting into some beehives about 10 a.m. Saturday. A wildlife officer responded and tranquilized the bear, said CPW spokesperson Jason Clay.

It's not the first time CPW has gotten a call about this particular bear. Over the past month, there have been 11 reports of the sow getting into trash, birdfeeders or beehives in the Boulder County town.

The bear was transported west to more suitable habitat in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest, Clay said.

While bears are not naturally aggressive they are strong, powerful animals, and it's important to take the necessary precautions to avoid any conflicts with them.

CPW has the following advice for residents who live in bear habitat:

Do not have any food sources outside that a bear could access like trash, bird feeders or pet food

Never approach bears or offer food. If your presence causes the bear to look up or change its behavior in any way, you are too close.

If you surprise a bear, stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. Be sure the bear has an escape route. To avoid surprising a bear, be alert at all times, and leave your headphones at home.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk

A firm clap or quick shout warns bears that humans are in the area

Keep dogs leashed and check your yard before letting them outside

Additional resources from CPW about living with bears can be found here.

