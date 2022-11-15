Wildlife officers rescue owl stuck in truck grille

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a great horned owl they suspect was diving on prey when it was sucked under the grille of a passing pickup truck.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A great horned owl found himself in a sticky situation while he was hunting and diving for prey. The owl was hit by a passing pickup truck and was sucked up in the truck's front grille.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers in Colorado Springs were called out on Tuesday to help free the owl.

"He was actually stuck up under the grille of a pickup truck. I think he actually got hit last night. Just needed some coaxing and a little bit of work to get him out of there," CPW wildlife officer Travis Sauder said. "But overall still pretty healthy, and we'll get him off to a rehabber who is licensed to work with these guys and hopefully they can get him just some rest, recuperation and get him back out in the wild."

CPW said the owl had survived the crash after spending the night wedged against the truck's radiator until a passerby noticed the owl's head protruding from the front of the truck's grille.

The owl was taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center in Pueblo to be rehabilitated.

