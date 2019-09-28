FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A large bull elk was spotted roaming around at a Fort Collins park Saturday that had police warning the public to not approach it.

The Fort Collins Police Department tweeted about the discovery and advised the public to not approach or point at the bull elk.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) responded to the area where the bull elk was found.

CPW says the elk was last seen heading west, and they want to give it the opportunity to return to its habitat on its own before intervening.

