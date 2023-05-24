Dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth to 7 puppies

Molly was given antivenom treatment at the clinic and gave birth to her first three puppies.

PHOENIX — A homeless dog has survived a rattlesnake bite and given birth to seven healthy puppies, according to the Arizona Humane Society.

Medical staff with AHS have named the new mom a 1-year-old cattle dog mix, Molly.

AHS was alerted to Molly's situation last week after she was brought to an emergency animal clinic.

AHS's medical team immediately jumped into action to transport Molly and the pups to the shelter’s trauma hospital.

While being transported, Molly's family expanded even more when she gave birth to two more puppies in the truck.

After Molly and her babies made it to the trauma center, they all underwent evaluation.

Then, Molly and the babies were placed in AHS’ "Mutternity Suites," a quiet, medically supervised area for pregnant and nursing dogs.

A little later, Molly welcomed two more pups, making her a mom to a grand total of seven little ones.

The puppies are now a week old.

Now, Molly and all the pups are healthy and will continue to receive medical care until they are cleared to go to a Foster Hero home.

Volunteer to foster

Currently, AHS's Mutternity Suites is at capacity, with three mama dogs and a total of 22 babies.

AHS is looking for volunteers to foster the new moms and their babies so additional moms and babies can be admitted.

AHS provides foster parents with everything they need, including medical care, food, toys, blankets, and more. All the foster home needs to provide is a quiet space with lots of love and care. For more information about fostering, click here.

