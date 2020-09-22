CPW investigates pronghorn poaching case in South Park

A buck was shot with a crossbow and left to die in the area in late August, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

PARK COUNTY, Colorado — A pronghorn buck was shot with a crossbow bolt and left to die in late August in South Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), which is investigating the incident.

CPW is now asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

The incident occurred on Aug. 23 or 24 just north of U.S. 24, a few miles west of Wilkerson Pass, CPW said in a release. That's about 30 miles southwest of Fairplay.

The buck was hit with a crossbow bolt, and officers think the person responsible didn't finish off the animal and take it into their possession because of its close proximity to the highway, CPW said.

The person who shot the buck likely did so from the highway right of way, according to the release.

Colorado's archery pronghorn season goes from Aug. 15 through Aug. 31, but crossbow equipment isn't permitted during archery seasons, CPW said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CPW's Denver office at 303-291-7227. Tipsters can also contact Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or via email at game.thief@state.co.us.

A tipster whose information leads to an arrest or citation could receive a monetary reward. Tips submitted through Operation Game Thief can remain anonymous.

CPW said that anyone with information in this case who would be willing to testify may be eligible for a buck pronghorn hunting license in South Park through the Turn In Poachers program. The licenses are in demand and could take more than 10 years to draw, CPW said.