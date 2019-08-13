COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two community meetings are being held in Colorado Springs to discuss a proposed ordinance that would require bear-resistant trash cans west of Interstate 25.

A news release from the city of Colorado Springs said If trash cans or other waste receptacles are already kept in a secured area, the proposed ordinance would require people to place the receptacle for collection no earlier than 5 a.m. on the day of collection, and return it to the secured area no later than 7 p.m. on the same day.

The ordinance would also establish a “Bear Management Area Map.”

Council members Richard Skorman (District 3) and Don Knight (District 1), who represent the entire area of Colorado Springs west of I-25, will attend the meetings. Representatives from the City of Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will also be available to answer questions.

Public meeting details:

