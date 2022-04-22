Dog rescued from water at Pueblo Riverwalk

The dog was later reunited with its owner at a local animal shelter, police said.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police officers were able to save a dog that was drowning at the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) tweeted photos of the rescue, which took place Thursday morning.

PPD officer L. Morales was dispatched to the Pueblo Riverwalk on a report of the dog that was drowning. Morales was able to use a ladder to save the dog and retrieve it from the water, PPD said.

After the rescue, the dog was taken to a local animal shelter, where after a few hours, the dog was recognized by its owner. PPD said both the dog and owner were happy to be reunited.

On April 21st, 2022 Officer L. Morales was dispatched to the Pueblo Riverwalk on a dog that was drowning.



Officers used a ladder to save the dog and retrieve it from the water.



Great Job Officer Morales. pic.twitter.com/KiB9ln0oiM — Pueblo Police Department (@PuebloPolice1) April 21, 2022

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.