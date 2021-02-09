Rabid bats found in northern Colorado

Boulder County Public Health said bats found in Hygiene, Longmont and Lyons tested positive for rabies.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Three bats tested positive for rabies, Boulder County Public Health said on Thursday.

The first was discovered on Aug. 25, where a bat was found inside a Longmont home it entered with two residents and two cats.

A second was discovered on Aug. 26 in Hygiene when a cat captured the infected bat, and a third was found the same day in Lyons after a resident saw their dog playing with the dead bat.

After a risk assessment was completed, health officials determined all of the pets who made contact had up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

Rabies is an infectious viral disease that affects the nervous system, and is almost always fatal unless treated before any symptoms appear.

“Rabies is a deadly disease if it is not treated promptly,” said Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist. “If there’s any chance that you, your child or your pet has come in contact with a bat, contact us as soon as possible by calling 303-441-1564.”

Public health tips to reduce chances of exposure to rabies:

Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

Do not feed wildlife.

Teach children to observe wildlife from a distance and to notify an adult if there is a wild animal in the area or if they are bitten or scratched.

Eliminate food sources for wild animals by not feeding pets outdoors, closing pet doors especially at night, and tightly closing garbage cans and feed bins.

Ensure that your pets, horses and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information about rabies, visit BoulderCountyVector.org or call 303-441-1564.

