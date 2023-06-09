Rattlesnakes 101: A guide to staying safe around snakes

As the weather heats up and Coloradans head outside to hike, bike and camp, you should be aware of rattlesnakes nearby and know what to do if you're bitten.

COLORADO, USA — As the weather starts to heat up, Coloradans are going outside to enjoy outdoor activities like mountain biking, hiking and trail running. While the focus is on fun, people should be prepared for the reptiles that call the state home.

Colorado is home to about 30 species of snakes. However, only three of them are poisonous to humans; the prairie rattlesnake, the midget-faded rattlesnake, and the Massasauga rattlesnake.

Dr. Winston Tripp, chief medical officer at Centura St. Anthony Hospital, gave advice on what you should do if you are bitten by a rattlesnake.

“A person bitten by a rattlesnake needs to remain calm and call 911 as soon as possible. Ensure your safety by moving away from the rattlesnake, immobilize the extremity and limit movement while you await emergency services," said Tripp.

Tripp said St. Anthony's is prepared to help victims of snakebites.

"St. Anthony Hospital usually carries enough antivenom for several patients. At this time, St. Anthony has about 60 vials," said Tripp. "While we are prepared to give the necessary medication to patients who have been bitten by rattlesnakes, only patients that demonstrate moderate to severe signs of toxicity require antivenom administration.”

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has the dos-and-don'ts when you are bitten by venomous snakes.

General tips to avoid rattlesnakes

Avoid wearing earbuds/headphones so you're able to hear the rattle warning.

Be careful and aware of where you place your feet and hands at all times, especially around logs and rocks.

Protect your feet. Wear sturdy leather boots, which can protect your feet and ankles if you encounter and are close to a rattlesnake.

Where/when will I see a rattlesnake?

They especially love rocky outcroppings, grasslands, rocky stream crossings and ledges. Occasionally you'll see them on trails stretched across in the middle soaking up the sun. Rattlesnakes also will hang out in grassy areas and places with high vegetation. All reason enough to stay on the beaten path.

Although not quite frequent, rattlesnakes during the summertime are most active during dawn, dusk, and the nighttime hours since temperatures are cooler.

How do I protect my pet from rattlers?

Dogs are more likely to die from rattlesnake bites than humans due to the difference in body weight. If a dog is bitten, get them far away as possible from the snake, limit their physical exertion and get them to veterinary care as soon as possible.

Keep dogs on a tight leash if you're in rattlesnake country. Dogs roaming free are more likely to be bitten by rattlesnakes than leashed dogs, and more than likely will be bitten on the nose or face from sniffing the ground.