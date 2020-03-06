x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

animals

Red-footed tortoise stolen from Buffalo Zoo

Officials said they're concerned that Red may have been stolen by somebody involved with the illegal wildlife trade.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo reports that its red-footed tortoise, named Red, was stolen Tuesday from the zoo.

The zoo says Red was stolen from Rainforest Falls during an incident Tuesday night.

The Buffalo Zoo is working with the Buffalo Police Department to locate her and bring her home safely. Officials said they're concerned that Red may have been stolen by somebody involved with the illegal wildlife trade. 

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

RELATED: Ancient Gilgamesh tablet bought by Hobby Lobby must go back to Iraq, US prosecutors say

RELATED: Mask stolen from lion statue outside Chicago's Art Institute within hours

RELATED: Forestry equipment stolen from Olmsted Parks Conservancy