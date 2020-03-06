Red-footed tortoise stolen from Buffalo Zoo

Officials said they're concerned that Red may have been stolen by somebody involved with the illegal wildlife trade.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo reports that its red-footed tortoise, named Red, was stolen Tuesday from the zoo.

The zoo says Red was stolen from Rainforest Falls during an incident Tuesday night.

The Buffalo Zoo is working with the Buffalo Police Department to locate her and bring her home safely. Officials said they're concerned that Red may have been stolen by somebody involved with the illegal wildlife trade.