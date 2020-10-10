Reported aggressive mountain lion behavior closes Deer Creek Canyon Park

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the park will be closed indefinitely.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Deer Creek Canyon Park in southern Jefferson County has been closed for an investigation into what Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says is aggressive mountain lion behavior.

> Video above: Learning more about the elusive mountain lion.

According to CPW, there have been reports of aggressive mountain lion behavior in the park. No one has been injured, CPW said.

CPW said the park, which is southwest of the Ken Caryl area, will be closed indefinitely while it investigates with Jeffco Open Space.

On Sept. 29, a Jeffco Open Space ranger reported on Twitter that there had been mountain lion sightings at the park.

According to Jeffco Open Space, here's what to do in a mountain lion encounter: Be aware of your surroundings, make noise, look as big as you can, and don't run or turn your back on the animal.

MORE ANIMAL STORIES: