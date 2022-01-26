Dog dies in after-hours shelter kennel, animal protection looking for person responsible

Denver Animal Protection said a person is pictured dropping off a severely sick, white and brown American bulldog that died in the shelter kennel.

DENVER — A severely sick dog died after being dropped off at Denver's Animal Shelter in the early morning hours of Jan. 21, and animal protection services are trying to identify the person responsible.

The Denver Animal Protection (DAP) said they are trying to locate the person pictured dropping off a sick white and brown American bulldog that died shortly after being dropped off at Denver's animal shelter after-hours kennel.

An alert from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers said the person who dropped off the dog was shown driving a silver Honda Odyssey minivan with black wheels.

The DAP said they want to locate the person to ask questions about the dog and its condition when dropped off at the shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.