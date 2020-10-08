6 kittens, mom rescued after being trapped in drain

Six kittens and their mom were rescued after their tiny mews were heard coming from a drain in Fort Lupton.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Here is some good 'mews' to start the week.

Six four-week-old kittens and their mom were rescued after being trapped in a drain at the Weld County Sheriff's Office's southeast substation in Fort Lupton last week.

On Aug. 3, a bystander heard the kittens mewing from under a long piece of steel covering the drain. Animal control was called to help save the litter of kittens and their mom.

Weld County Animal Control Officer Caitlin Perun and Fort Lupton Animal Control Officer Terrie Asay were able to rescue all the kittens, but mom was too scared to move.

Two firefighters from the Fort Lupton Fire Department responded to move the large piece of steel covering the drain.

After the steel was removed, the mother cat was saved.

Six kittens and mom rescued from drain 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Two bystanders also helped in the rescue. One took on the role of watching the babies while first responders and the other bystander worked to save the mother cat.

All six kittens and mom are healthy and were taken to the Humane Society of Weld County where they were dewormed and vaccinated.

They will be placed in a foster home.

Once the kittens are eight weeks old, they will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and made available for adoption.