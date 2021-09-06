x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Six gray wolf pups spotted in Colorado

CPW spotted the first three pups in June and the other three were reported to be seen today.

COLORADO, USA — After 80 years, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said they've spotted a litter of gray wolf pups in the state.

CPW released photos of one of the wolves in the breeding pair, and says they have seen six pups in total. 

> Video above: Colorado has its first gray wolf litter since the 1940s

Three of those wolf pups were originally spotted in early June.

CPW officials observed the pups from a distance to give the pack their best chance of survival. 

RELATED: Colorado now home to 1st wolf pup litter in 80 years

As the pups begin to grow and spend more time outside of the den, CPW biologists are hoping to observe them. 

CPW also said they are working with nearby landowners to implement best practices and minimize the potential for conflict. 

RELATED: Wolves scare deer and reduce auto collisions 24%, study says

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Animals and Wildlife 

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. 

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.