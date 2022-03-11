Skunk tests positive for rabies after acting erratically in Boulder

The skunk was seen acting erratically near Boulder's Table Mesa neighborhood.

BOULDER, Colo. — A skunk that was seen acting erratically and going to multiple homes in Boulder has tested positive for rabies.

The skunk was seen near the 1400 block of Brown Circle near Boulder's Table Mesa neighborhood.

Boulder County Public Health (BCPH) said a dog alerted its owner to the skunk on Sunday during the snowstorm. The owner called Boulder's Animal Protection division, and an animal control officer submitted the animal to BCPH for rabies testing.

"Fortunately, this pet owner understood there might be a risk of rabies and did the right thing by contacting animal control to have the skunk tested," said Carol McInnes, a health specialist with BCPH. "The dog was current on its rabies vaccinations and will only need to get a rabies booster vaccination."

BCPH said pets that are not vaccinated against rabies and come into contact with a rabid animal may need to be euthanized or placed in a facility for a four-month quarantine at the owner’s expense.

"Making sure rabies vaccinations are up-to-date for dogs, cats, horses, and valuable livestock is the most important and effective way to protect both animals and humans from contracting rabies," McInnes said.

Public health tips to reduce exposure to rabies:

Do not handle unfamiliar animals, wild or domestic, even if they appear friendly. Contact animal control to collect the animal.

Do not feed wildlife.

Teach children to observe wildlife from a distance and to notify an adult if there is a wild animal in the area or if they are bitten or scratched.

Eliminate food sources for wild animals by not feeding pets outdoors, closing pet doors especially at night, and tightly closing garbage cans and feed bins.

Ensure that your pets, horses and livestock are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.

Maintain control of pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision.

Thoroughly wash any wound caused by an animal with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

For more information about rabies, visit BoulderCountyVector.org or call 303-441-1564.

