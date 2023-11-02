'St. Pitties Day' helps out some lucky shelter dogs

Denver Animal Shelter is offering 50% off adoptions of pit bull or pit bull mix pups.

DENVER — You might be the lucky charm these adorable pit bull and pit bull mix pups have been looking for – and the "St. Pittie's Day" event at the Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) will help with taking 50% off the adoption fees this weekend.

The shelter's pit bull dogs are the cutest pot o' gold at the end of the doggy-adoption rainbow – some dressed to impress with their Irish green bowties.

The DAS will feature the adoptable pit bulls that are looking for a little luck 'o the Irish to find their forever homes on March 17 and 18.

"Like many other large breeds, pit bulls can be a bit harder to adopt out due to size, energy level particularly amongst younger dogs, and because of landlord restrictions due to the breed," said staff at DAS. "As far as behavior, they can be as good a family pet as any other breed. They make loving companions when given the right training, care and environment."

The shelter said they had 29 pit bull and pit bull mix dogs listed on the city shelter's website available for adoption – boys and girls with catchy names like Kronk, Jack-Jack, Harmony, Dior and Bumblebee.

Because city ordinance requires restricted breeds have a permit in the city, adopters of pit bull dogs can receive free breed-restricted permits and assessments during the weekend adoption event.

"We’re offering half-off adoptions for any pittie-type dog. Adopters will receive free green dog toys and a body harness or martingale collar, while supplies last," said the shelter.

If a pittie is already a furry member of your family you can get a free pet portrait on March 18 from noon- 3 p.m. on a first-come-first-served basis.

Check out the pit bull dogs and other animals available for adoption at DAS.

