Eaglet hatches in nest of Colorado's famous bald eagle pair

Nest-watchers reported the hatching Monday. It's still unclear how many eaglets might be in the nest.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A year after tragedy struck their nest, the Standley Lake bald eagles have welcomed a new addition to their family.

Nest-watchers reported an egg hatching Monday. The mama eagle, known as F420, was attempting to feed the newest eaglet that afternoon, according to the Standley Lake Eagles Facebook group.

Kirstin Chapman, who monitors the nest for the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, made the announcement.

It'll be another week or two before any eaglet peeks over the nest rim, so it's still unclear how many are in the nest. The eagle mama laid between one and three eggs.

> Video above: This female mystery eagle is no nest wrecker, aired in April 2020.

F420 and her beau suffered tragedy last May when the tree that supported their nest split down the middle, causing the nest to collapse and killing their lone offspring.

Standley Lake Regional Park had a live camera pointed at the old nest, and the eaglet's short life was watched by people all over the world.

After the nest collapse, F420 and the father built a new nest deeper in the wildlife refuge where cameras don't reach. The park's new live camera that points at bird Island went live last month.

Bird-watchers are also keeping close watch on the Fort Saint Vrain eagle nest with the live Xcel Eagle Cam. Mama eagle was incubating three eggs that could hatch at any time.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.