New Standley Lake live cam replaces the popular Eagle Cam

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The City of Westminster launched a new Standley Lake live cam last week that replaces its popular Eagle Cam, though this one doesn't point at the bald eagle nest.
Instead, the 24/7 year-round camera shows the park's Bird Island, which is about 400 feet offshore and is a nesting ground for a wide variety of birds: cormorants, blue herons, white pelicans, gulls, ducks and, sometimes, great horned owls.
The cormorants and great blue herons arrive in March and April, and the birds begin nesting by May.
The original Eagle Cam was installed in fall 2016 and focused on the park's main attraction: the bald eagle nest. Last May, the nest collapsed, killing the eaglet born a few weeks earlier.
> Video above shows the original Eagle Cam last April after an eaglet hatched in the nest.
The eagle pair relocated and built a new nest deep in the wildlife refuge where the camera can't reach, the city said.
The new camera is intended to broaden awareness and appreciation for other wildlife at Standley Lake.
Though don't count out a bald eagle sighting. The eagles sometimes visit the island – especially in the winter.
The bald eagle pair have at least one egg in their nest. The number of eggs in the nest won't be known until hatching.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.