Steamboat Springs man fatally shoots bear that broke into home

The homeowner shot the 400-pound bear multiple times after he found it rummaging through some dog food.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A Steamboat Springs man had a rude awaking Saturday morning when a roughly 400-pound bear flipped the lever doorknob to his home and rummaged through some dog food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials said.

The homeowner, Ken Mauldin, grabbed a gun and shot the bear multiple times until it collapsed and died just after 2 a.m., said CPW spokesperson Rachael Gonzales.

Nobody was injured, she said. Officers removed the animal from the house in the ski-resort town. The man had a legal right to shoot the bear if he felt threatened, Gonzales said.

Colorado has roughly 12,000 bears and break-ins aren't uncommon in mountain towns. People shooting and killing bears in self-defense, however, is rare, Gonzales said.

This particular male bear was not tagged, and CPW does not know whether it was involved in other break-ins, she said.

“Steamboat, that area, they’ve been dealing with bears getting into homes all summer long,” she said. "It’s not impossible that this bear learned the behavior from another bear.”

CPW warned residents of Steamboat Springs to lock doors and windows, secure their trash and recycling in bear-proof bins, and take down bird-feeders to prevent these kind of confrontations.

“These types of incidents are preventable,” Gonzales said. “Bears are very smart. Once they learn that it’s easy to access food in a certain area, they are going to keep doing it.”

