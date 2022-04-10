Young moose relocated from Strasburg backyard

The moose will now enjoy life in a more suitable mountain habitat.

STRASBURG, Colo. — A moose has been safely relocated from a residential backyard in eastern Colorado to a more suitable moose habitat in the mountains.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the moose, aged between two and four years old, was spotted Monday morning in Strasburg east of Denver.

CPW said it was able to tranquilize the 700-pound moose just after 10 a.m. Monday and load her into a horse trailer with the help of other CPW staff, Colorado State Patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD).

Wildlife managers used a hose at SFD to cool the moose down prior to transport, CPW said.

"We did not move her due to aggression," CPW District Wildlife Manager Travis Harris said. "It was based on her location in the town of Strasburg. There is no nearby available water and this is not suitable moose habitat. Her chance of finding her way into a natural drainage was slim. When I got the call Monday morning, school was starting in 15 minutes, so for public safety we decided to relocate her."

"This was a really good thing for the Strasburg community," Harris said. "It was really great for all of us to come together to successfully tranquilize and relocate this moose. And for the moose, she’ll be much happier in the place where she’s been relocated."

CPW said moose prefer to live in areas located near water with an abundance of willows, which is their primary food source.

