Meet the new therapy puppies in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two puppies have been sworn into the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

Otis and Bear will serve as school therapy dogs for ACSO, serving Byers School District 32-J, Deer Trail 26J School District, and Cherry Creek School District.

Otis and Bear are the fourth and fifth ACSO school therapy dogs, joining Rex, Zeke, and Riley.

Otis, an eight-week-old black Labrador puppy, will serve with School Resource Officer Deputy Drew Matthews, dividing their time between the two K-12 schools in Byers and Deer Trail.

Otis will be the first-ever school therapy dog in Byers School District 32-J and Deer Trail 26J School District.

Bear, an eight-week-old chocolate Lab, will be the second school therapy dog in the Cherry Creek School District.

Bear will team with ACSO Deputy Candace Gray, who is the first female K9 handler in the history of the Sheriff’s Office.

ASCO said it now has more school therapy dogs than any other law enforcement agency in the State of Colorado.

The five school therapy dogs bring comfort to all students, including those with special needs. The dogs help to reduce stress in times of crisis and assist those who suffer from anxiety or depression.

"We are so proud of the partnerships we have with all these school districts. These dogs are helping kids in ways we couldn’t have imagined. They’re making a huge impact in their mental health and touching lives in very positive and meaningful ways," ACSO Sheriff Tyler Brown said.

