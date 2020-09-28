WATCH: Giraffe at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo goes into labor

Watch the birth live in a YouTube stream provided by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A giraffe at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has gone into labor, according to the zoo.

Bailey, an 8-year-old reticulated giraffe, went into labor Monday morning. Zoo staff said the first indication that labor was starting was the calf's two front hooves emerging from its mother.

"Sometime after that, we should see the calf's nose/head," the zoo said in a Facebook post. "The back hooves will usually be the last thing to emerge, with the calf dropping approximately 6 feet to the ground onto 6 inches of sand, naturally severing the umbilical cord and stimulating baby's first breath."

After that, according to the zoo, Bailey will encourage the calf to stand up within about an hour or two after birth, which can sometimes look like she's nudging or kicking the baby.

Zoo records show that Bailey bred with bull, Khalid, on June 29, 2019. The zoo said giraffe pregnancies typically range between 14 and 16 months.

You can watch the birth live from an indoor stall camera provided by the zoo below.

"Just a reminder, we may refrain from showing everything during the birth; our goal is to protect the public from any disturbing images," the Facebook post continued.

The zoo said it has a team on site to help with a safe delivery.

“Giraffe calves can be fragile, so we try to encourage people to be realistic about the risks while they enjoy the excitement of the hope we know giraffe calves bring to so many,” said Jason Bredahl, African Rift Valley animal care manager. “We’re optimistic that advances in medicine, like the availability of giraffe plasma and stem cell treatments, will help us navigate any medical needs the calf may have.”

Bailey was moved to a sand stall on August 29, which zoo staff anticipated was the earliest date Bailey could go into labor.

Bailey was born at Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, in Omaha, Neb., in March 2012 and moved to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on a breeding recommendation in Sept. 2016, the zoo said. This will be her first calf.

There are currently 16 reticulated giraffes in the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo herd, according to the zoo. Bailey's calf would bring the number to 17.