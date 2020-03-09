WATCH: Mama bear, cubs shimmy down tree after garbage truck wakes sleeping family

The Castle Pines family had prime seating to watch the bear family.

CASTLE PINES, Colo. — A Castle Pines family had some furry visitors Tuesday morning when a mama bear and her cubs decided to nap in a tree in their yard.

Tomiko Herder, her partner John Batchelor, and their 5-year-old twins, Braxton and Bianca, had prime seating to watch the family shimmy down the tree after a garbage truck woke the sleeping bears.

"Being a Colorado native, I have to say I have never been so close to a bear," Herder said. "We woke up on Tuesday morning ... with a little commotion amongst the cul-de-sac, only to find out that we had some visitors."

The bears were sound asleep all morning, Herder said, until the garbage trucks came and woke them up.

"Eventually, around 10 a.m., they came down on their own," she said. "We were happy to see that the neighborhood was absolutely respectful to this bear family as to not scare or startle them so they would come down voluntarily."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office talked them through the encounter "so we wouldn't freak out," Herder said.

"I told my twins, 'we couldn't go to the zoo, so the zoo came to us.'"