'Highly contagious' disease kills dozens of horses at Colorado facility

57 wild horses have died since Saturday at a BLM facility in Cañon City.

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — An "unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease" has killed dozens of horses at a wild horse facility in Cañon City.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said 57 wild horses have died in since the outbreak began Saturday, April 23.

The wild horse facility in Cañon City has been voluntary quarantined while "local, state and federal officials" determine the exact cause of death of the horses.

"We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible," said Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager.

The BLM said the Cañon City wild horse facility currently has 2,550 horses.

"Horses gathered from the West Douglas area in fall 2021 are the most impacted," the BLM said in a news release.

Cañon City is located about 115 miles south of Denver in southern Colorado.

