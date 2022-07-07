VIDEO: Wildlife officers rescue fawn stuck in sewer

Two Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers pulled off the rescue Monday in Woodland Park.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — It's typical this time of year for officers to rescue young wild animals that have gotten stuck in a storm drain, though they're not usually this big.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Officers Corey Adler and Jacob Sonberg got a call Monday of a deer fawn stuck in a sewer in Woodland Park, according to CPW.

> Video above: CPW body camera video of the fawn rescue.

CPW shared body camera video of the officers assisting the fawn while its mother was nearby. The video starts with Sonberg climbing down into the sewer to scare the fawn to a street drain.

Adler went to a nearby street drain, where his body camera video shows the fawn peeking out of a sewer pipe and then coming close enough for Adler to catch it with a snare.

The officers pulled the fawn out through the street drain and watched as it ran off to join its mother.

It was unclear how the fawn got into the sewer in the first place.

