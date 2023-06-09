'Born To Be Wild' wolf license plate coming to Colorado

The plate will raise funds for nonlethal means of mitigating and preventing conflict with gray wolves.

DENVER — A new wolf license plate is coming to Colorado.

The "Born to Be Wild" special license plate was signed into law last month by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Created by HB23-1265, the new plate aims to raise funds for nonlethal means of mitigating conflict with gray wolves.

Featuring a gray wolf, a classic Colorado mountain skyline, and black, starry night sky, the license plate will be available for certain motorcycles, passenger cars, trucks and noncommercial or recreational motor vehicles.

The plate will be available in 2024 to any applicant who pays a one-time $25 fee for the highway users tax fund, an annual $50 fee to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) cash fund, and a one-time $25 fee for the Colorado DRIVES vehicle services account.

CPW must use the money for implementing nonlethal means of mitigating and preventing conflict with gray wolves, said HB23-1265.

CPW is planning for wolves to be reintroduced in Colorado by the end of 2023.

The wolf design isn't the only new license plate coming soon in Colorado.

Colorado's state fossil is getting its own license plate after Polis signed SB23-145 into law creating a stegosaurus fossil license plate for motor vehicles.

SB23-145 was proposed in the Colorado state legislature to create a special license plate to commemorate the state fossil, the stegosaurus. The world's first stegosaurus fossil was found at Dinosaur Ridge in Morrison, on the west side of the Denver metro area, in 1877.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, Colorado residents can purchase the new plate for the standard motor vehicle fees and taxes, a donation to Dinosaur Ridge, and two $25 payments for issuance of the plate.

Colorado will also have two new plate designs to celebrate the state's 150th anniversary, which is in 2026.

After months of public submissions and voting in a public contest, two winning anniversary plates were chosen in March.

All Coloradans will be able to purchase the plates and they'll be available through August 2027. Unlike other specialty license plates, Polis said the anniversary plates will be available for no additional charge.

