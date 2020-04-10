Woman injured in 30-foot fall while trying to rescue puppy

The 25-year-old was hiking with friends when the puppy fell 15 feet down a cliff and got stuck in a narrow chute, the sheriff's office said.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A Denver woman who was trying to rescue her friend's dog had to be rescued herself when she fell 30 feet off a cliff at Bridal Veil Falls near Telluride Saturday.

According to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office, the 25-year-old woman (not pictured) was hiking with friends when the puppy fell 15 feet down a cliff and got stuck in a narrow chute.

One member of the group went down below to catch the pup in case she fell, the sheriff's office said. Meanwhile, the woman made her way to just above the dog when she lost her footing and fell at least 30 feet.

The man who had gone below was able to break her fall, the sheriff's office said.

After extricating the woman, the sheriff's office said, rescuers set up a technical rope rescue to retrieve the puppy. She was not hurt and was reunited with her owner (pictured, above).

The woman sustained what the sheriff's office said are believed to be non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The man who broke her fall had minor injuries.