Yearling bear spotted roaming Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A yearling bear that has been making its presence known in Arvada in recent weeks is being monitored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

Sightings may be more common around this time because yearling bears have just been kicked off on their own by their mothers, as bears enter breeding season in June.

While the location in Arvada is "undesirable," a spokesman for CPW said the agency typically doesn't respond to a bear that is on the move such as this one.

The agency explained in a Nextdoor post that trying to locate and contain bears in densely populated areas is extremely challenging.

They went on to say that it can create a "greater risk for injury to the bear and public safety."

CPW also said that bears on the move metabolize drugs quicker, which makes it much more difficult to immobilize the animal safely and effectively.

However, a spokesman said if an opportunity presents itself and is warranted, it is possible they could relocate the bear out of the area, but it's not a guarantee.

@CReppWx Check this little guy out roaming in Arvada…..68th & Deframe pic.twitter.com/JaPx6LYEbY — KRISTY OLME (@KDUB1651) June 2, 2022

The best case scenario is a bear that's in a tree, CPW said, because that provides the best opportunity for wildlife officers to respond, evaluate the situation, and then tranquilize and relocate the bear if necessary.

CPW has the following advice for Arvada residents:

Do not have any food sources outside that a bear could access like trash, bird feeders or pet food

Never approach bears or offer food. If your presence causes the bear to look up or change its behavior in any way, you are too close.

If you surprise a bear, stand still, stay calm and let the bear identify you and leave. Be sure the bear has an escape route. To avoid surprising a bear, be alert at all times, and leave your headphones at home.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk

A firm clap or quick shout warns bears that humans are in the area

Keep dogs leashed and check your yard before letting them outside

Additional resources from CPW about living with bears can be found here.