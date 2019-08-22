BAILEY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said a young boy was attacked by a mountain lion in Bailey, the agency said in a tweet late Wednesday.

The child was transported to the hospital, CPW said.

Wildlife officers were searching the scene late Wednesday. A dog team was called in to help search the area for the mountain lion, CPW said, and because of that Bailey residents have been asked to keep their pets indoors.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Hunter fights off mountain lion with blunt pocket knife

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS