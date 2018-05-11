Hundreds of people walk in and out of the small white building sitting just behind the White Fence Farm Restaurant in Lakewood.

“This building is actually an old rail car. Now it’s the main part of our layout,” explained Ed Sargent. Ed is President of the Platte Valley and Western Model Railroad Club (PVWRR).

The club has displayed their model of a 1950s era Colorado railroad community on the White Fence Farm property for over two years. Prior to that, they were set up in Union Station for 35 years. The closing of White Fence Farms at the end of the year means, for the third time, PVWRR is in the market for a new home.

“We’ll stop seeing customers at the end of December, and we have until the end of January to get out,” Ed said.

He said he is thankful to White Fence Farm for giving PVWRR plenty of notice for finding a new location. The club is also thankful for the exposure generated by the restaurant. Ed said that on a slow day they get about 100 people coming in and out, and on holidays up to 500 people may see their exhibit.

“Our function is to teach children and adults about trains,” Ed continued.

PVWRR is a non-profit which relies heavily on donations to operate. They don’t pay rent at their current location.

Ed is hopeful they can find a space large enough to hold their exhibit, and affordable enough for the club. He said the people who check out their model trains are anxious to see where PVWRR will move to.

“Almost everybody is asking where we’re going,” Ed said. “To me, that means they’re going to miss it, and want to see where we’re going to end up.”

