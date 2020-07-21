Air Care Colorado opens 2 more emissions inspection stations

Air Care Colorado is reopening two additional testing stations in Parker and Longmont.

PARKER, Colo. — Air Care Colorado (ACC) has opened two additional emissions inspection stations following a pandemic-related closure.

The Parker and Longmont emissions inspection stations opened Monday, joining the 12 locations already in operation.

Testing volume is expected to be extremely high during the mornings at all stations as crews continue to work through the backlog of tests for March, April and May renewals, according to ACC.

“We are eager to open our Parker and Longmont stations to add convenience for motorists to the south and north of the Denver metro,” said ACC Program Manager Chuck Purnell. “Our team is working diligently to safely test vehicles as quickly as possible, while ensuring a safe and clean environment. We continue to work toward reopening all remaining stations as soon as we are safely able.”

To help reduce wait times, motorists with Colorado registration renewals that are due in July are being urged to wait until August to get inspections. July registrations will not be late as there is a 30-day grace period following the last day of each renewal month.

Additional ACC locations now open:

Parker — 10199 Park Glen Way

Longmont — 4040 Rogers Road

Emissions inspectors will wear masks and gloves at all times, practice social distancing as much as possible and periodically clean and disinfect surfaces, said ACC. Motorists will also be required to wear masks, practice social distancing and be limited to only one person per vehicle.

Customers with vehicles from model year 2000 and newer or model year 1981 and older will pay from their vehicles.

Customers getting emissions tests for vehicles between model years 1982 and 1999 will wait in a booth while their vehicles are tested.

No more than three customers will be allowed in a booth at one time, and they will maintain six feet of distance at all times.

Colorado motorists can find new testing procedures, safety information and suggested times for testing at AirCareColorado.com or by calling the Air Care Colorado hotline at 303-456-7090.