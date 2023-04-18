How to get a free steering wheel lock for your car

Denver Police and Advance Auto Parts will have the Club devices available at certain locations this week.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department and Advance Auto Parts will give away 200 "The Club" steering wheel lock devices this week to help prevent vehicle theft.

The giveaways will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at specific Advance Auto Parts locations. Each of the locations below will have 50 free devices while supplies last.

Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.:

Advance Auto Parts, 4509 N. Tower Road

Advance Auto Parts, 4090 E. Iliff Ave.

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Advance Auto Parts, 4545 W. Colfax Ave.

Advance Auto Parts, 2319 S. Federal Blvd.

Denver Police encouraged owners of the most frequently stolen makes and models to take advantage of the free devices.

According to police, so far this year in Denver, the top 10 most frequently stolen vehicles are:

Kia Sportage Chevrolet Silverado Hyundai Elantra Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Sonata Kia Optima Kia Sorento Ford F-150 Ford F-250 Hyundai Santa Fe

“Crime prevention is a partnership, which is demonstrated here through the generosity of Advance Auto Parts,” Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a news release. “We encourage vehicle owners to take advantage of these free events to receive The Club and additional information for preventing auto thefts.”

“Our local Advance team is proud to partner with Denver Police to play a role in curbing auto thefts,” said Michael Vigil, Advance’s district manager, in the release. “We’re hopeful that this giveaway makes a real impact to motorists while preventing crime in our community.”

Denver Police officers and DPD Volunteers in Police Service volunteers will be at the giveaway events to raise awareness of the recently launched DenverTrack program and to provide onsite registration for anyone needing assistance.